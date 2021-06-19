Skip to Main Content

Host nation Puerto Rico stuns Canadian women in AmeriCup semifinals

Jennifer O'Neill had a game-high 15 points as Puerto Rico defeated Canada 65-61 in semifinal action at the FIBA AmeriCup women's basketball tournament on Friday.

Canada to play Brazil in bronze-medal game on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Puerto Rico's Tayra Melendez celebrates during her team's 65-61 win over Canada in the FIBA AmeriCup semifinals on Friday. (FIBA)

Canada rolled through its four preliminary-round games and thumped the Dominican Republic 90-53 in the quarter-finals, but lost a tough battle with the tournament hosts.

Canada trailed 63-61 and had possession with 12 seconds left, but Shaina Pellington turned the ball over when she stepped out of bounds.

The Canadians almost caught a break when Pamela Rosado missed two free throws with six seconds left, but she grabbed the offensive rebound on her second miss.

Puerto Rico will face the United States for gold on Saturday.

Nirra Fields had 14 points for Canada, which will play Brazil for bronze.

Canada dominates Dominican Republic to advance to FIBA Women's AmeriCup semis

Aislinn Konig scored a game-high 23 points as Canada demolished the Dominican Republic 90-53 in quarter-final action at the FIBA AmeriCup women's basketball tournament on Thursday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
