Aislinn Konig catches fire from deep to send Canada rolling into AmeriCup semis

Aislinn Konig had a game-high 23 points as Canada crushed the Dominican Republic 90-53 in quarter-final action at the FIBA AmeriCup women's basketball tournament on Thursday.

Canada is now 5-0 at the event.

With the win, Canada secured one of four spots at World Cup qualifying tournaments, Feb. 6-14, 2022. The top three from each qualifier earn a berth in the World Cup, in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2022.

Ranked fourth in the world, the Canadians are playing in their first tournament in 16 months as they tune up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Canada will play the winner of a quarterfinal between Puerto Rico and Colombia on the semifinals on Friday. The United States will face the winner of a Brazil-Venezuela game in the other semifinal.

Konig, from Langley, B.C., was 8-for-10 from the field, including 7-of-9 from three-point range.

