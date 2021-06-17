Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Basketball·New

Aislinn Konig catches fire from deep to send Canada rolling into AmeriCup semis

Aislinn Konig had a game-high 23 points as Canada crushed the Dominican Republic 90-53 in quarter-final action at the FIBA AmeriCup women's basketball tournament on Thursday.

Langley, B.C., native nails 7 3-pointers en route to game-high 23 points

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Aaliyah Edwards, right, and Laeticia Amihere, centre, defend against the Dominican Republic's Giocelis Reynoso during Canada's 90-53 quarter-final win at the FIBA AmeriCup on Thursday. (FIBA)

Aislinn Konig had a game-high 23 points as Canada crushed the Dominican Republic 90-53 in quarter-final action at the FIBA AmeriCup women's basketball tournament on Thursday.

Canada is now 5-0 at the event.

With the win, Canada secured one of four spots at World Cup qualifying tournaments, Feb. 6-14, 2022. The top three from each qualifier earn a berth in the World Cup, in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2022.

Ranked fourth in the world, the Canadians are playing in their first tournament in 16 months as they tune up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Canada will play the winner of a quarterfinal between Puerto Rico and Colombia on the semifinals on Friday. The United States will face the winner of a Brazil-Venezuela game in the other semifinal.

Konig, from Langley, B.C., was 8-for-10 from the field, including 7-of-9 from three-point range.

WATCH | Looking ahead to Canada's outlook in Tokyo:

What are the expectations for the Canadian Women’s team in Tokyo?

Sports

8 days ago
13:07
Vivek Jacob, Jevohn Shepherd, and Meghan McPeak discuss the WNBA’s #WearOrange initiative, Kia Nurse’s emergence with the Phoenix Mercury, and Team Canada’s lofty expectations heading into the Olympics. 13:07
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now