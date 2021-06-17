Aislinn Konig catches fire from deep to send Canada rolling into AmeriCup semis
Langley, B.C., native nails 7 3-pointers en route to game-high 23 points
Aislinn Konig had a game-high 23 points as Canada crushed the Dominican Republic 90-53 in quarter-final action at the FIBA AmeriCup women's basketball tournament on Thursday.
Canada is now 5-0 at the event.
With the win, Canada secured one of four spots at World Cup qualifying tournaments, Feb. 6-14, 2022. The top three from each qualifier earn a berth in the World Cup, in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2022.
Canada will play the winner of a quarterfinal between Puerto Rico and Colombia on the semifinals on Friday. The United States will face the winner of a Brazil-Venezuela game in the other semifinal.
Konig, from Langley, B.C., was 8-for-10 from the field, including 7-of-9 from three-point range.
WATCH | Looking ahead to Canada's outlook in Tokyo:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?