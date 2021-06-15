Kayla Alexander leads undefeated Canada to blowout win over Colombia at AmeriCup
4th-ranked Canadians claim Group A's top spot, carry 4-0 record into quarter-finals
Kayla Alexander had a game-high 14 points and nine rebounds as Canada remained unbeaten at the FIBA AmeriCup women's basketball tournament with a 74-40 win over Colombia on Tuesday.
Fourth-ranked Canada finished the preliminary stage in top spot in Group A at 4-0 and will face the fourth-place team in Group B in Thursday's quarter-finals.
The Dominican Republic and Venezuela played later Tuesday, with the loser finishing fourth in Group B.
The final is Saturday.
The Canadians are playing in their first tournament in 16 months as they tune up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
WATCH | Undefeated Canada tops Group A in big win over Colombia:
Alexander was efficient on offence, shooting six-of-eight from the floor, and added three steals on defence.
Laeticia Amihere and Shaina Pellington added 10 points each for Canada, while Jamie Scott and Miranda Ayim led the team with four assists each.
Yaneth Arias led Colombia with nine points.
Canada rolled through its four group-stage games, scoring 155 more points than it allowed.
The Canadians are without WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. The three are expected to join Canada in Tokyo, though Achonwa is out indefinitely with a sprained the medical collateral ligament (MCL) in her right knee.
Following the AmeriCup, the Canadian women will return to Tampa, Fla., to continue Olympic preparations.
The women normally call Edmonton their home base, but couldn't gather there due to COVID-19 protocols and quarantine rules, and so are training out of the Toronto Raptors' temporary home.
WATCH | Canadian rout El Salvador at AmeriCup on Monday:
