Canada unveils men's basketball roster ahead of Olympic qualifying tournament
Olympic qualifying tournament set for June 29-July 4
Fourteen NBA players are among 21 players invited to the Canadian national men's basketball team's training camp in Tampa, Fla.
The team, coached by Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, will train at the NBA's squad temporary training facilities June 16-24 before departing for Victoria for an Olympic qualifying tournament June 29-July 4.
The winner of the six-team tournament earns a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.
They'll be joined by European-based pros Trae Bell-Haynes, Melvin Ejim, Kyle Alexander, Aaron Doornekamp and Andrew Nicholson, along with veteran pro Anthony Bennett and NCAA player Andrew Nembhard.
Whether all players will be available remains a question. The Olympic qualifier conflicts with the NBA conference finals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City) and Chris Boucher (Toronto) are two NBA players not on the list. Neither is injured Denver star Jamal Murray.
WATCH | Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada, but who else will be on the qualifying roster?
