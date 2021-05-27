Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Basketball

Canada unveils men's basketball roster ahead of Olympic qualifying tournament

Fourteen NBA players are among 21 players invited to the Canadian national men's basketball team's training camp in Tampa, Fla.

Olympic qualifying tournament set for June 29-July 4

The Canadian Press ·
Vaughan, Ont., native Andrew Wiggins is one of fourteen NBA players to be named to the 21-man Canadian roster ahead of the Olympic qualifying tournament taking place June 29-July 4 in Victoria. (Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Fourteen NBA players are among 21 players invited to the Canadian national men's basketball team's training camp in Tampa, Fla.

The team, coached by Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, will train at the NBA's squad temporary training facilities June 16-24 before departing for Victoria for an Olympic qualifying tournament June 29-July 4.

The winner of the six-team tournament earns a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), RJ Barrett (New York), Khem Birch (Toronto), Oshae Brissett (Indiana), Dillon Brooks (Memphis), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Cory Joseph (Detroit), Trey Lyles (San Antonio), Mychal Mulder (Golden State), Kelly Olynyk (Houston), Dwight Powell (Dallas), Tristan Thompson (Boston) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) are the NBA players on the roster.

They'll be joined by European-based pros Trae Bell-Haynes, Melvin Ejim, Kyle Alexander, Aaron Doornekamp and Andrew Nicholson, along with veteran pro Anthony Bennett and NCAA player Andrew Nembhard.

Whether all players will be available remains a question. The Olympic qualifier conflicts with the NBA conference finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City) and Chris Boucher (Toronto) are two NBA players not on the list. Neither is injured Denver star Jamal Murray.

WATCH | Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada, but who else will be on the qualifying roster?

Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada, but who else will be on the qualifying tournament roster?

19 hours ago
19:33
This week on North Courts, Vivek, Meghan and Jevohn discuss the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria, and their favourite Canadian playoff moments. 19:33
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now