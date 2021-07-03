Czechmate: Canadian men's basketball team misses out on Olympic qualification

The Canadian men's basketball team's Olympic dream has come to an end at the hands of the Czech Republic.

Size and experience was the key to success for the Czechs, a team that out-muscled the Canadians to win Saturday's elimination game, 103-101 in overtime.

The loss is a heart-breaking blow to a Canadian men's basketball program that had high-hopes this team and this moment would set the program onto a different path.

More to come.