FIBA opens investigation after Mali players fight each other after loss at World Cup
2 players seen engaging in physical altercation in mixed zone following loss to Serbia
FIBA has opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their team's loss to Serbia on Monday at the women's World Cup.
Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.
Mali qualified for the World Cup as a late replacement for Nigeria, which had administrative issues. The African country has gone 0-4 in the World Cup, losing by an average of 30 points.
Mali finishes its tournament against Canada on Tuesday, trying to win the country's first World Cup game since 2010, when the team went 1-4.
Canada suffered its first lost of the tournament on Monday against host Australia after wins over Serbia, France and Japan.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?