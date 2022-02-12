Skip to Main Content
Basketball

Canada's women's basketball team officially clinch World Cup spot with win at qualifier

Canada's women's basketball team has officially clinched a spot in the FIBA World Cup with a dominant 96-64 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in qualifying.

Canadians dominate Bosnia and Herzegovina with 96-64 victory

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Bridget Carleton (6), pictured in a game at the 2020 Olympics, scored 28 points to lead her team to a win on Saturday. (Eric Gay/The Associated Press)



Bridget Carleton scored 28 points and Natalie Achonwa added 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists to power Canada to victory at a qualifying tournament in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.

The win gives Canada a 1-1 record at the three-team tournament.

A COVID-19 outbreak forced a fourth team, Belarus, to withdraw just days before play was set to begin.

The World Cup, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, opens Sept. 22 in Sydney.

Saturday marked the first win for Canadian women's head coach Victor LaPena, who took over the program last month.

"My players played amazing today," LaPena said in a statement. "Just to see their faces once the game finished, for me, was the most important. Everybody is happy, we qualified for the World Cup by ourselves, this is very very important. The passion, the energy they put on the court was enough to compete and we respect Bosniawe ... we did our best on the court."

