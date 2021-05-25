Andrew Wiggins ready to help Canada's Olympic basketball hopes
Toronto forward played for Canada in 2015 at the 2016 Olympic qualifying tournament in Mexico City
The Canadian men's basketball team will be getting a big boost for its big Olympic qualifier in late June.
Canada Basketball says Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is planning to play for the national men's team in the Olympic qualifying tournament later this summer in Victoria.
Wiggins hinted as much with in Instagram post on Monday with a picture of him in his Canadian workout gear.
Warriors teammate Steph Curry acknowledged the post with a message, and Canada head coach Nick Nurse reposted the photo on his Instagram account.
The news comes at a good time for Canada. Last month, Denver Nuggets start Jamal Murray, of Kitchener, Ont., tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a regular-season game — a big blow to Canada's men's team in its quest for an Olympic berth.
WATCH | Jamal Murray suffers knee injury:
Wiggins, 26, played for Canada in 2015 at the 2016 Olympic qualifying tournament in Mexico City.
Wiggins was picked first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA draft.
Toronto native and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett says he's planning to play for Canada.
Canada fell one win short of qualifying for the Olympics that year, losing 79-78 to Venezuela in the semifinals.
The Canadian men's team has not qualified for the Olympics since 2000 in Sydney, Australia.
WATCH | Nurse joins North Courts crew:
With files from The Canadian Press
