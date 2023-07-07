Short-handed Canadians fall to China in 3x3 women's basketball quarterfinals in Switzerland

Canada was eliminated by China in Friday's quarterfinals at the 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Fribourg, Switzerland.

The Canadians, who finished second in Group A, fell 21-12 to Group C winner China.

Canada is the reigning Women's Series champion, but came into the Switzerland without two of its key players in sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe.

In their place, Calgary's Carly Ahlstrom led the team with six points — but it was evident throughout the tilt that the Canadians sorely missed the Plouffes' size as China made 15 of its 22 shots inside the arc.

Meanwhile, it was 1-for-11 two-point shooting that, in part, doomed Canada.

The two remaining team regular, Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., combined for just three points in the loss.

Samantha Cooper, of Sudbury, Ont., contributed three points and four rebounds.

The Chinese women were led by ZhiTing Zhang, who racked up seven points and seven rebounds. Lili Wang added six points. They'll face SC Yuanda, another Chinese team, in the semifinals.

On Thursday, the Canadians topped Malaysia 21-15 just hours after falling to Azerbaijani side Neftchi 15-13 when a late two-pointer fell short.

Canada previously earned its first win of the season in Poitiers, France at the end of June.

