Canada splits group-stage games at 3x3 basketball stop in Switzerland

Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team rebounded from a narrow loss with an emphatic win on Thursday in Fribourg, Switzerland.

The Canadians topped Malaysia 21-15 just hours after falling to Azerbaijani side Neftchi 15-13 when a late two-pointer fell short.

The reigning champions earned their first win of the season in Poitiers, France at the end of June — powered in part by sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, who didn't join regular teammates Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon in Switzerland.

In their place were Calgary's Carly Ahlstrom and Samantha Cooper of Sudbury, Ont.

Ahlstrom provided instant offence, leading the team with five points against Neftchi despite connecting on just one of seven three-point attempts. Crozon, meanwhile, struggled to just three points and missed two late attempts that could have drawn Canada within one point or forced overtime.

WATCH | Canada defats Malaysia:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Fribourg: Canada vs. Malaysia Duration 14:24 Watch Canada face Malaysia at the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Fribourg, Switzerland.

But the shot-making came back in a big way against Malaysia. Crozon, the Humboldt, Sask., native, led the way with nine points, including three makes from beyond the arc, as Canada raced to a 20-11 lead on the brink of victory.

After Malaysia fought back with a pair of two-pointers to make things interesting, Cooper found plenty of room under the net and calmly laid the ball in to clinch the Canadian win.

WATCH | Canada falls to Neftchi:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Fribourg: Canada vs. Neftchi Duration 18:51 Watch Canada face Neftchi from Azerbaijan at the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Canada's playoff fate will be determined when Malaysia and Neftchi meet later Thursday.

The 3x3 Women's Series stop in Switzerland continues Friday at 7:15 a.m. ET with live streaming available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.