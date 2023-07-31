Canada beats China in OT to win 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Edmonton

Canada won the FIBA 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Edmonton on Sunday with a 16-14 overtime win over China.

Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, Edmonton natives, led Canada to victory alongside Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta.

The Canadians went undefeated during the two-day event, winning five straight games in front of packed crowds at the Ice District's Fan Park outside of Rogers Place.

Canada opened the tournament with wins over Poland and Japan in pool play on Saturday before beating Chile in the quarterfinals and the United States in the semis on Sunday.

Katherine Plouffe scored the game-winning layup in the final after receiving a perfect pass from her sister with time running out on the shot clock.

Michelle led the way with a game-high 11 points and was named MVP of the Edmonton stop, finishing with 35 points, 26 rebounds and 12 key assists. The six-foot-three veteran sent the game to overtime by tying it in the final seconds of regulation.

Katherine collected 31 rebounds to lead all players in Edmonton.

Canada, the reigning Women's Series champion, finished third earlier this month at the previous stop in Bordeaux, France.

The Women's Series is the marquee competition on the 3x3 women's professional circuit. The 2023 edition runs from May to September, returning to Canada for stops in Quebec City (Aug. 18-19) and Montreal (Sept. 2-3). It culminates with the Ulaanbaatar Final in Mongolia on Sept. 16-17.

