Back-to-back wins lead Canadian women to 3x3 basketball Series quarters in Edmonton

Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team collected back-to-back victories in Edmonton on Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the first FIBA 3x3 Series stop of the season on home soil.

Michelle Plouffe scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Canada past Poland 22-10 at the ICE District's Fan Park outside of Rogers Place.

Her twin sister Katherine added five points and six rebounds. Paige Crozon of Lethbridge, Alta., contributed six points.

The Canadians then doubled up Japan 16-8, with Katherine Plouffe leading the way with seven points and eight rebounds to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

WATCH l Canada tops Poland at 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Edmonton:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Edmonton: Canada vs. Poland Duration 26:01 Watch Canada host Poland at the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Edmonton.

If victorious in the quarterfinal match against Chile set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada will go back to the court on 5.05 p.m. ET in semifinal play.

The final is scheduled for 6.20 p.m. ET, with the bronze-medal match starting at 5.30 p.m. ET. All action will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca , and on the free CBC Sports and CBC Gem apps.

The U.S., the under-24 U.S. team, China, Germany, France and Poland have also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Canada, the reigning Women's Series champion, finished third in the previous stop in Bordeaux, France in July.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will run from May to September, returning to Canada for stops in Quebec City and Montreal.

WATCH l Canadian women edge Japan to punch quarterfinal ticket: