Canada falls to China in semifinals of 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Bordeaux

Canada fell 22-13 to No. 1-ranked China on Thursday in the semifinals of the 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Bordeaux, France.

This marks the second straight loss to China after Canada was also defeated by the defending champions in the quarterfinals of the series stop in Fribourg, Switzerland, in early July.

WATCH | Canada plays China in semifinals:

FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Bordeaux: Canada vs. China Duration 21:03 Watch Canada face China in the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Bordeaux, France.

The Canadian team - which consists of Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., Edmonton's Katherine Plouffe, Lethbridge, Alta., native Kacie Bosch and Jamie Scott - was able to defeat the Chinese team 17-16 in late July to claim their first series victory of the season.

China ended up losing 16-13 to France in the final later on Thursday. The host team now trails China's four series victories by one across the 12 stops on the tour so far.

After going 2-0 in group play, Canada opened Thursday with a 19-15 win in the quarterfinals over the Neftchi squad out of Azerbaijan.

Neftchi went on a 9-1 run early to take a 9-6 lead, but Canada answered back with a 6-0 run of their own to reclaim the lead and not surrender it the rest of the way.

Crozon led the way with eight points and chipped in three rebounds, Plouffe collected six points and seven rebounds, and Scott added five points and four rebounds of her own.

WATCH | Canada takes on Neftchi in quarterfinals:

FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Bordeaux: Canada vs. Neftchi Duration 20:47 Watch Canada face Neftchi in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Bordeaux, France.

That same magic wasn't there in the semifinals as Plouffe was the only Canadian player able to muster any offence with 10 points.

Lili Wang led China with 10 points, six of which came during a 10-3 run to open the game to put Canada on their heels early.

Wang was sensational from beyond the arc, draining four of her seven 2-point attempts.