Canada suffers 1st loss at 3-on-3 basketball Olympic qualifier

Canada dropped a 21-16 decision to Latvia on Saturday at the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament in Austria. The Canadians sit at two wins and one loss and will face the host team in their final pool match at 2:20 p.m. ET, CBCSports.ca.

Men's team drops game to Latvia, wraps round-robin play later Saturday vs. Austria

CBC Sports
Jordan Jensen-Whyte, shown in this photo from Canada's win over the Netherlands on Friday, and his teammates couldn't prevent a loss at the hands of Latvia on Saturday in Graz, Austria. (International Basketball Federation)

Canada dropped a 21-16 decision to Latvia on Saturday at the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria.

The Canadians now sit with a record of two wins and one loss and will face the host team in their final pool match at 2:20 p.m. ET, CBCSports.ca.

The team of Alex Johnson, Jordan Jensen-Whyte, Steve Sir, and Kyle Landry began the tournament with an 18-14 win over Croatia on Thursday, followed by a 17-15 win over the Netherlands on Friday.

With the win, Latvia (4-0) clinched top spot in Pool D and will face Lithuania in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Canada can clinch a berth in the quarter-finals – and a date with the No.2-ranked U.S. – with a win over Austria, which is third in Pool D with a record of 1-2.

The Netherlands (1-2) and Croatia (0-3) will tangle in their final match of pool play at 2:45 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Canada tops Netherlands in Austria:

FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifier: Canada vs. Netherlands

Sports

1 day ago
25:57
Watch Canada play the Netherlands in pool D action in the FIBA 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifier from Graz, Austria. 25:57
