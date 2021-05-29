Canada suffers 1st loss at 3-on-3 basketball Olympic qualifier
Men's team drops game to Latvia, wraps round-robin play later Saturday vs. Austria
Canada dropped a 21-16 decision to Latvia on Saturday at the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria.
The Canadians now sit with a record of two wins and one loss and will face the host team in their final pool match at 2:20 p.m. ET, CBCSports.ca.
The team of Alex Johnson, Jordan Jensen-Whyte, Steve Sir, and Kyle Landry began the tournament with an 18-14 win over Croatia on Thursday, followed by a 17-15 win over the Netherlands on Friday.
With the win, Latvia (4-0) clinched top spot in Pool D and will face Lithuania in Sunday's quarter-finals.
Canada can clinch a berth in the quarter-finals – and a date with the No.2-ranked U.S. – with a win over Austria, which is third in Pool D with a record of 1-2.
The Netherlands (1-2) and Croatia (0-3) will tangle in their final match of pool play at 2:45 p.m. ET.
