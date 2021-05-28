Canada clips the Netherlands at 3-on-3 basketball Olympic qualifier
Alex Johnson had seven points and four rebounds as Canada defeated third-seed Netherlands 17-15 Friday at the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament.
Jordan Jensen-Whyte added four points and six rebounds for Canada, which improved to 2-0 at the tournament after opening with an 18-14 win over Croatia.
Steve Sir and Kyle Landry each added three points.
Dimeo van der Horst had a game-high nine points for the Dutch.
Canada, seeded 13th at the tournament, faces No. 5 Latvia and No. 20 Austria on Saturday to close out its pool games.
WATCH | Canada trumps Netherlands at 3-on-3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament:
Latvia (2-0) leads Pool D heading into Saturday's games with a better points-per-game average than second-place Canada. Austria (1-1) is third, followed by the Netherlands (0-2) and Croatia (0-2).
