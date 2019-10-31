Watch the FIBA 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament

Click on the video player below to watch live action from the FIBA 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying event in Graz, Austria.

Coverage begins with sessions on Wednesday at 5 a.m. ET, and at 11 a.m. ET., and runs through the weekend.

WATCH | FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament:

FIBA 3x3 Basketball Olympic Qualifying Tournament on CBC: Men's & Women's - DAY 1 Morning Session CBC Sports Live in Watch as the top men's and women's 3x3 basketball teams compete for a chance to represent their country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, from Graz, Austria. 0:00

Canada will be represented at the tournament by the men's team of Steve Sir, Kyle Landry, Jordan Jensen-Whyte and Alex Johnson.

The Canadians, ranked 10th in the world, are grouped in Pool 'D' with the Netherlands (6th), Latvia (5th), Austria (28th), and Croatia (25th) and will play their group-stage games on Thursday and Saturday.

The tournament format is as follows: Each team plays the other four teams in their respective pools. The top two teams from each pool qualify for the quarter-finals and then play knock-out games all the way to the semifinals. Six tickets (three per gender) to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – where 3x3 will make its debut – will be awarded at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"Representing Canada is a tremendous honour for us," Sir says. "Thank you to the friends and family who have supported and believed in us throughout this journey. We are extremely excited to represent our country at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and earn Canada a 3x3 spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

The top three men's teams in the FIBA 3x3 rankings - Serbia, Russia and China - along with the Japanese hosts, have already qualified for the Olympics.

Canada's group-stage schedule

Thursday: Canada vs. Croatia, 12:40 p.m. ET

Thursday: Canada vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday: Latvia vs. Canada, 12:40 p.m. ET

Saturday: Austria vs. Canada, 2:20 p.m. ET

The event will include both men's and women's team vying for a spot at the Tokyo Games, however, Canada will not have a women's 3-on-3 team in competition.

That is due to a complex rule that Canada could send only one gender to the Games, and the women's 3-on-3 team was ruled out because the country had been represented by a 5-on-5 women's team at the previous two Olympics.

Canada has not had a men's 5-on-5 team at the Olympics since 2000, so the men's 3-on-3 entry was given the nod.