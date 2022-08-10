Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team wins series stop in Bucharest
Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated through five games to claim the FIBA Women's Series Bucharest event on Friday.
Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe leads the way as Canada goes undefeated
The Canadians defeated Italy 21-10 in the final, on the heels of wins against Duesseldorf and France on Day 2. They'd beaten Italy and Israel on Day 1.
Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led the way with 44 points and 27 rebounds over five games in the Romanian capital, while her twin sister Katherine finished with 33 points and a tournament-high 37 rebounds.
Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., rounded out the Canadian team, which was victorious for the second straight tournament. The Canadians won the series stop in Edmonton just over a week ago.
Katherine Plouffe had 10 points and 14 rebounds in Canada's final victory over Italy.
