Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal
Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe leads Canada to 3rd series title this year with 30 points
The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal.
Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 points in the final.
Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., who was named MVP at the Montreal event after scoring 26 points, and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., rounded out the Canadian team, which claimed earlier series titles this year in Bucharest and Edmonton.
The Montreal stop on the FIBA 3X3 tour was the final event before the Constanta Final, where Canada is one of eight teams set to compete in Romania on Sept. 17-18 for the overall series championship.
