Canadian 3x3 women's team thrash New Zealand, Poland to remain perfect on home soil

Watch as some of the world's top 3X3 female athletes visit Canada and take part in Day 1 action from the Place des Festivals in Montreal.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from Day 1 of the FIBA Women's 3X3 Basketball Series event in Montreal.

Canada remains perfect when playing on home soil in the 2023 FIBA Women's 3X3 Basketball Series.

Twin sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouffe, of Edmonton, Paige Crozon, of Humboldt, Sask., and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta. began play at the Montreal event on Saturday with 21-8 win over New Zealand.

The Canadians followed that up with another lopsided victory, a 21-9 drubbing of Poland.

Team Canada is now a perfect 12-0 at home this season, and will carry a 2-0 record in Pool A into their final preliminary match against the U.S. U24 team at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Canada previously went 5-0 when winning the Edmonton stop in July, repeating the feat in Quebec City last week.

All games from the Montreal event will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, and on the free CBC Sports and CBC Gem apps.

Canada also won the stops in Poitiers, France, and Prague, and finished third in Orleans and Bordeaux, both in France. That's good for fourth in the standings, behind China, Neftchi (Azerbaijan) and France.

The Women's Series culminates with the Ulaanbaatar Final in Mongolia on Sept. 16-17.

WATCH l Canada tops New Zealand 21-8 in Montreal: