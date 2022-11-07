Content
3x3 Basketball

Canadian women beat Brazil to strike gold at FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup

It was a golden Sunday for the Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team. Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, led Canada to a 15-11 victory over Brazil in the final to strike gold in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup.

CBC Sports
The Canadian squad demolished the Dominican Republic 21-4 in the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday before defeating the reigning champion U.S. 17-15 in the semifinals.

Canada (4-1) lost 21-7 to Brazil in Group A play on Saturday after defeating Guatemala by the same score earlier.

In the men's tournament, Canada fell to Brazil 16-13 in the quarter-finals.

The Americans won the event by topping Puerto Rico 21-18.

