Canadian women beat Brazil to strike gold at FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup

It was a golden Sunday for the Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team.

Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, led Canada to a 15-11 victory over Brazil in the final to strike gold in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Miami.

🎊🥇CANADA 🇨🇦 ARE YOUR <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/3x3AMERICUP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#3x3AMERICUP</a> 2022 WINNERS🥇🎊 <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> <a href="https://t.co/nzzs7ndl7T">pic.twitter.com/nzzs7ndl7T</a> —@FIBA3x3

The Canadian squad demolished the Dominican Republic 21-4 in the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday before defeating the reigning champion U.S. 17-15 in the semifinals.

Canada (4-1) lost 21-7 to Brazil in Group A play on Saturday after defeating Guatemala by the same score earlier.

In the men's tournament, Canada fell to Brazil 16-13 in the quarter-finals.

The Americans won the event by topping Puerto Rico 21-18.