Canadian women's 3x3 team scores pair of wins at French tourney

Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team is picking up right where it left off.

The group of Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch beat Azerbaijan 21-17 and Italy 17-9 to tip off their first stop of the 2023 FIBA 3X3 Women's Series in Orléans, France on Friday.

That foursome of Canadians did not drop a game during the entire 2022 season en route to winning the championship. But 2023 started with a tinge of disappointment, falling in the World Cup quarterfinals to reigning gold medallist France earlier in June.

Canada's wins on Friday clinched the top spot in Group A and secured a spot in Saturday's quarterfinals. Live coverage will be available beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Against the Azerbaijani side Neftchi, Michelle Plouffe led the way with eight points, including a pair of makes from beyond the arc (baskets are counted by ones and twos in 3x3).

After Canada fell behind 12-9, Plouffe scored three straight points to spark a 8-0 run that put the Canadians ahead for good. Crozon added seven points in the win, while Katherine Plouffe tallied six.

FIBA Women's 3x3 Series Orleans: Canada vs. Neftchi Duration 17:42 Watch Canada face Neftchi at the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Orleans, France.

Later, Canada overcame an 0/11 game from beyond the arc, taking over in the middle stages to down Italy.

Michelle Plouffe once again led the team with eight points, while also adding seven rebounds. Katherine Plouffe contributed just two points, but added seven rebounds as well.