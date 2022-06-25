Canadian women advance to semis at 3x3 basketball World Cup

The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team will play for a World Cup medal on Sunday in Belgium.

The 13th-ranked squad of Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe advanced to the semifinals after a pair of victories on Saturday.

Canada defeated top-ranked Germany 22-13 in the Round of 16 before a 14-10 quarter-final upset of the two-time champions from the United States.

"I'm just so proud of my teammates," Michelle Plouffe said following the win over the Americans, who were previously unbeaten at this year's tournament.

With the game tied 6-6, Canada went on a 6-1 run to take a insurmountable 12-7 with two minutes remaining.

The U.S. closed to within 12-10 coming out of a timeout but the Canadians put the game away in the final 30 seconds, converting at the line after American star Hailey Van Lith was assessed a foul.

Michelle Plouffe of Edmonton also landed a jump shot with 14 seconds left after Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., took an elbow to the forehead and walked off the court with blood dripping down her face.

The sport made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, but neither of Canada's men's or women's teams qualified.

"The competition has been getting better and better each year that we've played," Plouffe said. "The talent that comes on the court is getting better. And that's what we want for the game."

The semifinals and medal games are on Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Live coverage throughout the event will be available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.