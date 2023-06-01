Canada books spot in quarterfinals of women's 3x3 basketball World Cup

Canada's eyes were set on gold at the women's 3x3 basketball World Cup.

It moved one step closer to that goal on Thursday, beating Mongolia and Hungary to win its pool and earn a direct berth into Saturday's quarterfinals in Vienna, Austria.

In its tournament debut in 2022, Canada earned silver before ripping through the Women's Series season en route to a championship.

The Canadians' push to upgrade that silver hit a road bump Tuesday with an opening upset loss to the Czech Republic and an early 7-1 hole against the U.S. But Canada went on to beat the Americans, and left nothing to chance in its final group-stage tilts.

In a 21-9 win over Mongolia, Canada's Paige Crozon caught fire from beyond the arc, making three two-pointers as she poured in a team-leading 11 points. Michelle Plouffe added six points on 4/4 shooting.

FIBA Women's 3x3 World Cup Vienna: Canada vs. Mongolia Duration 20:49 Watch Canada face Mongolia at the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 World Cup in Vienna.

Against Hungary, a 7-1 run in the middle stages of the game propelled the Canadians to a 21-11 blowout. Plouffe led the team with eight points, while her sister Katherine Plouffe and Crozon each chipped in six.

Ahead of the tournament, the team was handed a boost with the hiring of longtime national team player Kim Gaucher as its first-ever head coach last week.

Canada's potential quarterfinal opponents will be determined with the final group-stage matches later Thursday.

Medal games are slated for Sunday.

Medal games are slated for Sunday.

