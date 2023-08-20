Canada tops U.S. U24 team for 3rd straight 3x3 basketball Women's Series title in Quebec

Canada won its third straight title of the 2023 3x3 basketball Women's Series on Saturday with a 21-19 victory over the American under-24 squad in the final in Quebec City.

With the Americans pressing to tie the game late, Michelle Plouffe delivered the dagger with a two-point shot to reach the target score of 21.

The exclamation point to a hard-fought battle by <a href="https://twitter.com/Plouffey_15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Plouffey_15</a> ! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/3x3WS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#3x3WS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/3x3WSQuebec?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#3x3WSQuebec</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> <a href="https://t.co/IpJXsmOK3L">pic.twitter.com/IpJXsmOK3L</a> —@FIBA3x3

Michelle and twin sister Katherine Plouffe of Edmonton combined with Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., and Jamie Scott — born in Pasco, Wash., — to collect Canada's 15th straight win of the 3x3 basketball Women's Series, which featured two other perfect tournaments at the Edmonton stop on Jul. 30 and in Prague on Aug. 5.

Crozon — who missed Canada's last win in Prague — returned to the Canadian lineup after Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., participated in Canada's three other series victories in Edmonton, Prague and Poitiers, France on Jun. 28.

The win moved Canada into fourth place in the standings, only behind China, France and the Neftchi team out of Azerbaijan.

WATCH l Replay of Canada's win over U.S. U24 in Quebec Women's Series final:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Quebec final: Canada vs. United States U24 Duration 34:06 Watch Canada host the United States U24 in the final at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Quebec City.

The American under-24 team featured a star-studded roster in Quebec, led by two-time First Team All-ACC guard Hailey Van Lith — who transferred from Louisville to reigning national champion LSU this summer — and the towering Cameron Brink, who won a national championship with Stanford in 2021.

The American team lost by just two points to Canada in pool play on Friday in a 16-14 nail-biter, setting the stage for an epic rematch on Saturday night.

The American team got off to a great start when Van Lith drove to the basket to draw an and-one basket, which was quickly followed up by a deep two-pointer by Sydney Leah Taylor to take a 6-3 lead.

The teams went back and forth from there in a chippy game that saw the two powerhouses knotted at 10 with five minutes remaining, with Canada also racking up six fouls to the U.S.'s four.

Canada began to pull ahead on a 5-0 run highlighted by Crozon's two made foul shots after the Americans committed their seventh foul of the game.

Not to be denied, Brink delivered multiple big plays down the stretch to keep the U.S. within one with a minute and a half remaining, and Van Lith's drive tied it up at 19.

With both teams just two points away from the target score of 21, Michelle Plouffe did not squander her opportunity, draining an off-balance, contested two over Taylor to reach a game-high nine points and secure the victory with one minute left on the clock.

WATCH l Back-to-back gold medals for Canada's 3x3 women's team:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Prague final: Canada vs. France Duration 33:07 Watch Canada take on France in the final at the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Prague.

Canada dominates on way to final

Canada began its title defence on Saturday with a 20-14 victory over Italy, a team with a 3-1 record heading into the game with its lone loss being by a one-point margin to a then-undefeated German team.

With the Italians closing the gap to just a two-point margin at 6-4 early on, Michelle Plouffe took the semifinal over, draining a two-pointer, setting up her sister Katherine with an easy lay-in, laying in another basket herself, then capping off a 7-0 Canada run with an and-one basket from beyond the arc after a remarkable between-the-legs keep-in.

must-see magic from <a href="https://twitter.com/Plouffey_15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Plouffey_15</a> 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/yxz24iV2F0">https://t.co/yxz24iV2F0</a> <a href="https://t.co/1XSSZoO5ij">pic.twitter.com/1XSSZoO5ij</a> —@CanBball

While Italy would draw within four at 16-12, Michelle Plouffe nailed yet another and-one two-pointer — which accounted for three of her game-high 12 points - to erase all doubt that Canada would be headed back to its third consecutive final.

WATCH | Canada downs Italy in semis:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Quebec semifinals: Canada vs. Italy Duration 21:01 Watch Canada host Italy in the semifinals at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Quebec City.

The Canadian team finished atop Pool A with a 3-0 record on Friday, which included decisive 21-7 and 22-8 wins over New Zealand and Romania respectively.

The perfect record earned Canada a bye to the semifinals on Saturday, along with Pool B winner Germany.

The 2023 3x3 basketball Women's Series runs from May to September, notably stopping in Montreal from Sept. 2-3, and finishing with the Ulaanbaatar Final in Mongolia from Sept. 16-17.

In the men's event - also in Quebec - Canada went 0-2 in pool play and did not qualify for the knockout round, which takes place on Sunday.