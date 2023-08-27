Canada extends win streak to 17 at 3x3 women's basketball stop in Hungary

Watch as some of the best female 3X3 basketball players head to Hungary for Day 1 action in Kossuth Square in front of the iconic Reformed Great Church.

Different look, same result for Canada's 3x3 women's basketball team.

The Canadians made it 17 consecutive victories with a 21-13 win over Egypt following a narrow 20-18 decision over Austria earlier Sunday to open group play at the Women's Series stop in Debrecen, Hungary.

Keishana Washington took charge against Egypt, scoring 10 points and going 2-for-4 from two-point range.

She didn't get on the board until almost the halfway mark of the 10-minute match when she drew the Canadians even at 7-7 and proceeded to score four of the next five points.

Later, Washington scored three straight points, including two from the free-throw line, extending Canada's lead to 16-9. With 39 seconds on the clock, she cemented victory with a two-pointer.

Cassandra Brown topped the supporting cast with six points and five rebounds. Saicha Grant-Allen added four points and a team-high eight rebounds against Egypt while Samantha Cooper had a single point and six rebounds.

Cooper is the only team member in Debrecen to have appeared in competition this season.

The usual foursome of twin sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouffe along with sharpshooting Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch are absent after reeling off title wins in Edmonton, Prague and Quebec City over a three-week span.

WATCH | Full match replay: Canada vs. Egypt:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Debrecen: Canada vs. Egypt Duration 26:13 Watch Canada take on Egypt from the 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series in Debrecen, Hungary.

The Canadians went 6-for-9 from the foul line versus Egypt and outrebounded their opponent 26-19.

Austrians fight back

Against Austria, Canada went on a 7-0 run early on for an 11-2 advantage and appeared on its way to an easy win.

With a seemingly comfortable 20-10 lead and needing one point to clinch victory, the Canadians watched Austria reel off eight points in a row before time ran out.

Grant-Allen had eight points, six of which came from the field, where Canada converted all 10 attempts.

Cooper and Brown chipped in six and five points, respectively.

The tournament will conclude Monday with quarterfinals starting at 12:10 p.m. ET, followed by semifinal action and the 3:25 p.m. final.

The Women's Series returns to Canada for a Sept. 2-3 stop in Montreal and culminates with the Ulaanbaatar Final in Mongolia on Sept. 16-17.

WATCH | Full match replay: Canada vs. Austria: