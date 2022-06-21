Watch the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup in Belgium

Click the video player above to watch live coverage of the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium — featuring Canada's women's squad.

Live coverage of the opening session on Day 1 will take place at 5 a.m. ET.

The 13th-ranked Canadian team consists of Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe who will compete against Chile, Israel, Spain and the Netherlands in Pool D action.

Qualifiers will run from June 21-24, with the final 16 and quarter-final rounds taking place June 25.

The semifinals and medal games will take place on Sunday, June 26.