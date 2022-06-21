Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup in Belgium

Click the video player above to watch live coverage of the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium — featuring Canada's women's squad.

Live coverage from Antwerp begins at 5 a.m. ET

FIBA 3X3 Basketball World Cup on CBC: DAY 1 - Session #1

Watch 3x3 basketball from Antwerp, Belgium.

The 13th-ranked Canadian team consists of Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe who will compete against Chile, Israel, Spain and the Netherlands in Pool D action.

Qualifiers will run from June 21-24, with the final 16 and quarter-final rounds taking place June 25.

The semifinals and medal games will take place on Sunday, June 26.

 

 

