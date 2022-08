Click the video player above to watch live coverage of the FIBA 3x3 Basketball tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for the quarter-final matchups beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET, followed by the semifinals and final at 1:40 p.m. ET.

WATCH | What is 3x3?: