South Korea scores 11 against Israel to advance to final 4 in Olympic baseball
South Korea will play the U.S.-Japan winner on Wednesday
Defending champions South Korea smashed Israel's pitching on Monday, earning 18 hits in an 11-1 mercy-rule win to secure the first final-four berth of the six-team Tokyo 2020 tournament.
Korea struck first with a sacrifice fly, and added two more runs on a homer by Oh Ji-hwan, his second against Israel at the Games.
Israel first baseman Danny Valencia walked with the bases loaded to make it 3-1 in the fifth inning.
But the score lasted for about as long as rain fell in the inning. Valencia spiked a throw to home plate in the bottom half of the fifth, allowing the first of seven runs that would go on to put Korea up 10-1. A run in the seventh ended the game under the tournament's mercy rule for blowouts.
Both sides entered Monday weary, with Korea playing just 14 hours after ending their last game and Israel enduring a second-straight hot afternoon game. Israel mustered only three hits.
The teams replaced their starting pitchers early, making it a game for bullpens to fight. The same happened last Thursday at the Games when Israel were poised to defeat Korea for the second-straight time in international competition before being downed by two consecutive ninth-inning hit-batsmen.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Israel's pitching staff, which lacks significant professional experience, came into the Games an obvious weakness. But they outpitched Mexico on Sunday to notch Israel's first-ever Olympic baseball victory.
Israel now play a win-or-go-home game against Dominican Republic on Tuesday. The side left standing then play on Wednesday against the loser of Monday's later game, which is between Japan and the United States.
Korea play the U.S.-Japan winner, also on Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?