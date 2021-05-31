Skip to Main Content

Veteran MLB catcher Matt Wieters dropped from U.S. Olympic qualifying roster

Catcher Matt Wieters has been dropped from the U.S. roster for Olympic baseball qualifying that starts Monday. The 35-year-old four-time major league all-star is a free agent after playing the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with St. Louis.

Manager Scioscia says 4-time all-star would be 'on our radar' should team advance

Former Nationals catcher and four-time MLB all-star Matt Wieters is not part of the American roster at the Olympic qualifier this week in Florida as manager Mike Scioscia opted for Tim Federowicz and Mark Kolozsvary as his backstops. (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File)

Catcher Matt Wieters has been dropped from the U.S. roster for Olympic baseball qualifying that starts Monday.

"He'll be on our radar if we do get the opportunity to move forward," U.S. manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Wieters, a 35-year-old four-time all-star, hit .200 (7-for-35) with no homers and four runs batted in for the St. Louis Cardinals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and became a free agent.

Cutting Wieters left Tim Federowicz and Mark Kolozsvary as the catchers on the 26-man U.S. roster.

Anthony Carter, a 35-year-old left-hander with the Mexican club Saraperos de Saltillo, was added to the U.S. roster Sunday. Kansas City's 24-year right-hander Jonathan Bowlan was dropped, three days after the Royals said he needs Tommy John surgery.

The U.S. opens Group A of the Baseball Americas qualifier on Monday against Nicaragua at Port St. Lucie, plays the Dominican Republic the next day at West Palm Beach and Puerto Rico on Wednesday at Port St. Lucie.

Scioscia said a left-hander will start for the U.S. on Monday, making the St. Louis Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore (0-3, 5.48 in four starts at triple-A Memphis) or the Kansas City Royals' Drew Parrish (1-0, 0.00 in one start and three relief appearances at High-A Quad Cities) the most likely candidates.

"Anybody that's been in Major League Baseball knows the playoffs are a different season, and we're jumping into the playoffs from the first pitch of this tournament," Scioscia said.

Top 2 teams in group play go to super round

Carlos Teller, a 34-year-old left-hander with the Mexican club Aguascalientes, will start for Nicaragua.

Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela are in Group B.

Puerto Rico is managed by Juan Gonzalez, Nicaragua by Marvin Benard and Canada by Ernie Whitt.

The top two teams in each group advance to the super round on Friday and Saturday, and first-round results carry over. The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

Second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualifier in June in Mexico, which will include Australia, Netherlands and Taiwan.

Only players not on 26-man major league rosters and injured lists are eligible.

The U.S. was three outs from qualifying for the Olympics in November 2019 at the Premier12 tournament in Tokyo when it wasted a ninth-inning lead and lost to Mexico 3-2 in 10 innings.

Revised U.S. roster

Right-handed pitchers: Homer Bailey, Anthony Carter (Saraperos de Saltillo), Brandon Dickson, Edwin Jackson, DJ Johnson (Cleveland), David Robertson, Joe Ryan (Tampa Bay), James Sherfy (San Francisco), Simeon Woods Richardson (Toronto).

Left-handed pitchers: Anthony Gose (Cleveland), Trevor Lane (N.Y. Yankees), Matthew Liberatore (St. Louis), Drew Parrish (Kansas City), Marc Rzepczynski.

Catchers: Tim Federowicz (LA Dodgers), Mark Kolozsvary (Cincinnati).

Infielders: Nick Allen (Oakland), Eddy Alvarez (Miami), Triston Cases (Boston), Logan Forsythe (Milwaukee), Todd Frazier, Luke Williams (Philadelphia).

Outfielders: Jarren Duran (Boston), Eric Filia (Seattle), Jon Jay (LA Angels), Matt Kemp.

