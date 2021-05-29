Watch the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier
Live coverage begins Monday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball Americas Qualifier taking place in Palm Beach and St. Lucie, Fla..
The event begins on Monday and runs through June 5. Four games are scheduled each day of the opening round, two at 1 p.m. ET and two at 7 p.m. ET.
The tournament will serve as an opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics with the winner of the eight-team tournament guaranteed a spot in the Games.
The second and third place teams will go to Mexico for the WBSC Final Qualifier, where they will compete for the final spot at the Olympics.
WATCH | Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, 1 p.m. ET:
WATCH | Venezuela vs. Cuba, 1 p.m. ET:
Canada has plenty of major league experience
The Canadian team will begin their tournament with a game on Monday at 7 p.m. ET against Colombia, before games on Tuesday against Cuba (7 p.m. ET), and on Wednesday against Venezuela (1 p.m. ET).
Led by veteran manager Ernie Whitt, the Canadian roster will feature a mix of former major leaguers, including Andrew Albers, John Axford, Chris Leroux, Scott Mathieson, Dustin Molleken and Scott Richmond, as well as 12 players from Canada's silver medal-winning team at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
Canada will compete in Group B and face Colombia in its opener before taking on Cuba on June 1st and Venezuela on June 2nd.
Canada's roster
Pitchers
Andrew Albers (North Battleford, Sask.), John Axford (Port Dover, Ont.), Trevor Brigden (North York, Ont.), Ryan Kellogg (Whitby, Ont.), Chris Leroux (Mississauga, Ont.), Scott Mathieson (Aldergrove, B.C.), Will McAffer (North Vancouver, B.C.), Brendan McGuigan (Austin, Tex.), Dustin Molleken (Regina), Ben Onyshko (Winnipeg), Scott Richmond (Vancouver), Evan Rutckyj (Windsor, Ont.), Travis Seabrooke (Peterborough, Ont.)
Catchers
Kellin Deglan (Langley, B.C.), JD Osborne (Whitby, Ont.)
Infielders
Wes Darvill (Richmond, B.C.), Jesse Hodges (Victoria), Jonathan Malo (Joliette, Que.), Josue Peley (Montréal), Daniel Pinero (Toronto), Eric Wood (Oshawa, Ont.)
Outfielders
Michael Crouse (Port Moody, B.C.), Tyson Gillies (Vancouver), Connor Panas (Etobicoke, Ont.), Jacob Robson (Windsor, Ont.)
