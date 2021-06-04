Canada's Olympic men's baseball hopes quashed after pair of blown leads
Dominican Republic ekes out 6-5 victory after overcoming 3-0, 5-4 deficits
Canada's men's baseball team missed out on a spot in the Tokyo Olympics after a 6-5 loss to the Dominican Republic on Saturday at the Baseball Americas Qualifier.
Despite a two-home run performance from Daniel Pinero against the Dominicans, Canada finished 0-3 in the Super Round and fourth overall at the tournament.
The United States qualified for the Olympic baseball tournament on its second try, beating Venezuela 4-2 behind Todd Frazier's home run, four hits and two runs batted in.
The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, finished 4-0 to win the Americas qualifying tournament and joined Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at Olympic baseball, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
While the U.S. gets a berth at the Tokyo Games, the Dominican Republic (2-1) and Venezuela (1-2) move on to a last-chance qualifying tournament.
"Needless to say, we're disappointed," said Canadian manager Ernie Whitt. "I will say this, I'm very proud of all the guys, the effort they put forth.
Canada led Saturday's game 5-4 after Pinero hit his third homer of the day in the top of the eighth inning. But the Dominican Republic came back with two in the bottom of the eighth on RBI singles from Gustavo Nunez and Julio Rodriguez.
Jose Diaz pitched the eighth to pick up the win, while Jairo Asencio earned the save, Scott Matheson was charged with the loss for Canada.
Pinero swats 2 homers
Canada took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Connor Panas and a two-run shot from Pinero.
The Dominicans responded with a run in the second and two more in the third, then Charlie Valerio homered in the bottom of the fifth to give them a 4-3 lead.
Pinero's sixth-inning home run tied the game and his run-scoring single in the eighth put the Canadians back in front, but they couldn't hold on.
Andrew Albers started for Canada and gave up three runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out two and walking three.
Dominican starter Raul Valdez went seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
