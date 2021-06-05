Strange home-run review sparks late U.S. rally to crush Canada at Olympic baseball qualifier
Canadians must beat Dominican Republic Saturday to stay in hunt for spot in Tokyo
A close game quickly turned bizarre in the late stages, helping the U.S. beat Canada 10-1 at an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament on Friday night.
With the Americans leading 3-1, a man on first and one out in the eighth inning, first baseman Triston Casas appeared to launch a two-run home run.
However, upon video review, the call was reversed as the ball hit padding on top of the outfield wall before bouncing back to Canadian right fielder Jesse Hodges, who relayed the ball back to the infield. Logan Forsythe, the runner, wound up on third with Casas on second.
The ruling prompted the U.S. to call for another review, and it took more than 30 minutes for the umpires to come to a controversial ruling: Casas would remain at second, with Forsythe scoring, as the umpires deemed he would have if not for the confusion.
"It was a pretty good ballgame until the umpires got in the way," Canadian manager Ernie Whitt said after the game.
WATCH | Canada falls to U.S.:
Things only unravelled from there for Canada, which must beat the Dominican Republic on Saturday to keep its Olympic hopes alive. The winner of this tournament — which can no longer mathematically be Canada — automatically heads to Tokyo, with the second- and third-place teams off to a last-chance qualifying tournament at the end of the month.
After the long delay, Whitt lifted reliever Chris Leroux, replacing him with Travis Seabrooke. Seabrooke struck out the first batter he faced, but committed a throwing error on the next, which allowed the Americans to score their fifth run.
The rout was on from there.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?