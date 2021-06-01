Reigning Olympic badminton champ Carolina Marin won't defend title in Tokyo
Spanish star needs surgery to repair torn ACL, damage to meniscus in left knee
Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin will not defend her title in Tokyo this summer because of a knee injury.
Marin said Tuesday that medical tests confirmed she has damage to her meniscus and a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. The Spanish star is expected to undergo surgery this week.
"It's another tough blow that I will have to overcome," Marin said on her Instagram account. "But make no mistake about it, I'll be back."
Marin, a three-time world champion and a five-time European champion, was injured during training last week. She had a similar injury in her right knee in 2019.
Marin was one of Spain's best hopes for a gold medal in Tokyo, having reached the final in all five tournaments she played this year, winning four of them.
