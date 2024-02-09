Content
Canada qualifies artistic swimming team, women's duet spots for Paris Olympics

The Canadian artistic swimming team, and the women's duet team of Jacqueline Simoneau and Montreal's Audrey Lamothe have qualified for the Paris Olympic Games thanks to their performances at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

Duo of Simoneau, Lamothe finished 5th, 7th in events at World Aquatics Championships

CBC Sports ·
Two artistic swimmers are shown smiling from an overhead shot as they perform in the pool.
Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau of Team Canada compete in the women's duet free final at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome Thursday. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Canada qualified two artistic swimming spots at the Paris Olympic Games on Friday thanks to performances at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

The Canadian artistic swimming team – which finished seventh in competition on Friday – and the women's duet team of Jacqueline Simoneau and Montreal's Audrey Lamothe have qualified for the Summer Games.

Simoneau, of Saint-Laurent, Que., and Montreal's Lamothe finished fifth in the women's duet free final on Thursday and seventh in the women's duet technical routine on Monday.

Simoneau scored a women's solo free gold medal on Tuesday and women's solo technical silver medal on Saturday.

CBC Sports will live stream action from the World Aquatics Championships on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and on CBCSports.ca. Click here for the full broadcast schedule from Doha.

WATCH l Simoneau wins world championship artistic swimming gold:

Canada's Jacqueline Simoneau wins world championship artistic swimming gold

3 days ago
Duration 12:22
Jacqueline Simoneau of Saint-Laurent, Que., ended a long drought in the pool, by claiming a world championship gold medal in the artistic swimming women's solo free program in Doha. It's Canada's first gold medal in the event since Sylvie Frechette won in 1991.
