Canada qualifies artistic swimming team, women's duet spots for Paris Olympics

Canada qualified two artistic swimming spots at the Paris Olympic Games on Friday thanks to performances at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

The Canadian artistic swimming team – which finished seventh in competition on Friday – and the women's duet team of Jacqueline Simoneau and Montreal's Audrey Lamothe have qualified for the Summer Games.

Simoneau, of Saint-Laurent, Que., and Montreal's Lamothe finished fifth in the women's duet free final on Thursday and seventh in the women's duet technical routine on Monday.

Le duo est officiellement QUALIFIÉ POUR LES JEUX DE PARIS.<br>------<br>The duo is officially QUALIFIED FOR THE PARIS GAMES.<a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/od4ZzpLRKf">pic.twitter.com/od4ZzpLRKf</a> —@CanadaArtSwim

Simoneau scored a women's solo free gold medal on Tuesday and women's solo technical silver medal on Saturday.

