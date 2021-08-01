Canada's water polo team to face reigning Olympic champions U.S. in quarter-finals

The Canadian women's water polo team fell short to finish up group play and booked their match against the reigning champions in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games in the process.

Despite four goals by Kyra Christmas of High River, Alta., the Canadians suffered a 16-12 loss to the Netherlands at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Sunday in Japan.

The loss puts Canada in fourth place of Group A entering the knock-out rounds. The Canadians are scheduled to play the Americans on Wednesday.

The Canadians were coming off their sole win in Tokyo, a 21-1 triumph against South Africa.

Christmas was first on the board for Canada, but the Dutch quickly responded and converted a penalty shot to take a 2-1 lead.

Then on a powerplay, Gurpreet Sohi of Delta, B.C. scored her fifth goal of the tournament.

But that's when the Netherlands broke away, notching two more goals — one by Simone van de Kraats, a Dutch powerhouse who found the back of the net six times in the game.

Though Canada trailed, it would narrow the gap in the first half with continued efforts from Christmas and goals by Shae La Roche of Winnipeg, Elyse Lemay-Lavoie of Montreal, and Kelly McKee of Calgary.

Canada went into the second half behind by one. Axelle Crevier of Montreal scored Canada's lone goal in the third.

While Hayley McKelvey of North Delta, B.C. scored twice in the fourth quarter, and Joelle Bekhazi of Pointe-Claire, Que., notched another, it wasn't enough to catch up to the Dutch.