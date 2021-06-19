Russia wrests away water polo bronze medal from Canadian women in Athens

Canada will depart the World League Super Final without a water polo medal but having gained valuable game experience ahead of the women's Olympic tournament next month in Tokyo.

The Canadians dropped a 14-10 decision to Russia in the bronze-medal match on Saturday in Athens.

🇨🇦🤽‍♀‍4th place - 4e place<br><br>Congratulations!! - Félicitations!!<br><br>Tokyo, here we come!!! Tokyo, nous arrivons!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/waterpolocanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#waterpolocanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/cZ3iON52k3">pic.twitter.com/cZ3iON52k3</a> —@waterpolocanada

Russia, which also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, had lost 12-10 to Canada in the preliminary round in Greece.

"Russia plays a fast pace game. We will need to be ready," head coach David Paradelo said before Saturday's game.

WATCH | Emma Wright paces Canadian attack in medal loss:

The Canadians, who have yet to finalize their Olympic roster, were ready and stayed with the Russians until they pulled away in the third quarter with a 9-5 lead.

Emma Wright led Canada's offence with three goals while Monika Eggens, Kelly McKee, Hayley McKelvey, Gurpreet Sohi and Axelle Crevier also scored.

🇨🇦🤽‍♀‍What a stop by goaltender Clara Vulpisi !- Tout un arrêt par la gardienne de but Clara Vulpisi! <a href="https://t.co/lPuNNVyPbi">pic.twitter.com/lPuNNVyPbi</a> —@waterpolocanada

It was only the second loss for the Canadians, who lost 14-10 to Hungary in Friday's semifinals.

The United States outscored Hungary in the fourth quarter for a 14-8 victory in Saturday's gold-medal game.

Canada opens the Olympic tourney July 24 against Australia at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.

WATCH | Canada suffers semifinal loss to Hungary: