Russia wrests away water polo bronze medal from Canadian women in Athens
Canada loses only 2 World League Super Final games ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Canada will depart the World League Super Final without a water polo medal but having gained valuable game experience ahead of the women's Olympic tournament next month in Tokyo.
The Canadians dropped a 14-10 decision to Russia in the bronze-medal match on Saturday in Athens.
🇨🇦🤽♀4th place - 4e place<br><br>Congratulations!! - Félicitations!!<br><br>Tokyo, here we come!!! Tokyo, nous arrivons!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/waterpolocanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#waterpolocanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/cZ3iON52k3">pic.twitter.com/cZ3iON52k3</a>—@waterpolocanada
Russia, which also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, had lost 12-10 to Canada in the preliminary round in Greece.
"Russia plays a fast pace game. We will need to be ready," head coach David Paradelo said before Saturday's game.
WATCH | Emma Wright paces Canadian attack in medal loss:
Emma Wright led Canada's offence with three goals while Monika Eggens, Kelly McKee, Hayley McKelvey, Gurpreet Sohi and Axelle Crevier also scored.
🇨🇦🤽♀What a stop by goaltender Clara Vulpisi !- Tout un arrêt par la gardienne de but Clara Vulpisi! <a href="https://t.co/lPuNNVyPbi">pic.twitter.com/lPuNNVyPbi</a>—@waterpolocanada
It was only the second loss for the Canadians, who lost 14-10 to Hungary in Friday's semifinals.
Canada opens the Olympic tourney July 24 against Australia at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.
WATCH | Canada suffers semifinal loss to Hungary:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?