Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Water Polo

Russia wrests away water polo bronze medal from Canadian women in Athens

Canada will depart the World League Super Final following a 14-10 loss to Russia in the bronze-medal game, having gained valuable game experience ahead of the women’s Olympic water polo tournament in Tokyo next month.

Canada loses only 2 World League Super Final games ahead of Tokyo Olympics

CBC Sports ·
Russia broke open a tightly contested bronze-medal game Saturday, taking a 9-5 lead n the third quarter over Canada, pictured, on the way to a 14-10 victory at the World League Super Final in Athens. (Twitter/@fina1908)

Canada will depart the World League Super Final without a water polo medal but having gained valuable game experience ahead of the women's Olympic tournament next month in Tokyo.

The Canadians dropped a 14-10 decision to Russia in the bronze-medal match on Saturday in Athens.

Russia, which also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, had lost 12-10 to Canada in the preliminary round in Greece.

"Russia plays a fast pace game. We will need to be ready," head coach David Paradelo said before Saturday's game.

WATCH | Emma Wright paces Canadian attack in medal loss:

Canada falls to Russia in Women's World League Super Final bronze medal match

Sports

4 hours ago
5:28
Russia edged Canada 10-8 to claim the bronze medal in the FINA Women's World League Super Final bronze medal match in Athens. 5:28
The Canadians, who have yet to finalize their Olympic roster, were ready and stayed with the Russians until they pulled away in the third quarter with a 9-5 lead.

Emma Wright led Canada's offence with three goals while Monika Eggens, Kelly McKee, Hayley McKelvey, Gurpreet Sohi and Axelle Crevier also scored.

It was only the second loss for the Canadians, who lost 14-10 to Hungary in Friday's semifinals.

The United States outscored Hungary in the fourth quarter for a 14-8 victory in Saturday's gold-medal game.

Canada opens the Olympic tourney July 24 against Australia at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.

WATCH | Canada suffers semifinal loss to Hungary:

Canada to play for bronze after semis loss to Hungary at Water Polo World League Super Final

Sports

1 day ago
4:53
Kyra Christmas' hat trick wasn't enough, as Rita Keszthelyi scored four goals and Hungary defeated Canada 14-10 in the semifinals of the FINA Women's Water Polo World League Super Final in Athens. 4:53
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now