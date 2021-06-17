Canada breezes by Kazakhstan en route to women's water polo World League Super Final semis
Canadian women set to face Hungary in semifinals at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday
Canada's women's water polo team handily defeated Kazakhstan 11-3 on Thursday to earn a place in the semifinals of the World League Super Final in Athens, Greece.
Following a perfect preliminary round where Canada reeled off three consecutive victories, the Canadians continued their dominance by opening the match with a 5-0 lead after the first quarter.
Canada cooled off in the second and third frames, scoring a total of two goals, but defensively prevented Kazakhstan from generating much breathing room on offence.
The Canucks were able to close out the match scoring four goals in the final quarter to close out the victory.
North Delta, B.C., native Hayley Mckevley and Bekhazi were the team's leading scorers with three goals each. Amanda Amorosa (Kirkland, Que.), Elyse Lemay-Lavoie (Montreal), Axelle Crevier (Montreal), Emma Wright (Lindsay, Ont.), and Gurpreet Sohi (Delta, B.C.) all scored one goal apiece.
Both teams played against each other in a tightly contested preliminary round match that saw Canada win 13-12.
Canada will play Hungary in the semifinals Friday at 1:15 ET, which will be broadcast live on CBCSports.ca.
