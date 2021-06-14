Canadian women's water polo team defeats Russia to kick off World League Super Final

The Canadian women's water polo team claimed a 12-10 win over Russia in its opening match at the World League Super Final on Monday in Athens, Greece.

Gurpreet Sohi of Delta, B.C., was named player of the game after leading the team with a three-goal performance.

Pitt Meadows, B.C., native Monika Eggens and Calgary's Kelly McKee each collected a pair of goals, while Claire Wright of Lindsay, Ont., picked up the win in goal with seven saves.

Montreal natives Axelle Crevier and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie both contributed a goal each.

The Canadians started strong, getting out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter, but Russia battled back to cut Canada's lead to 9-8 heading into the final quarter.

Canada outscored the Russians 3-2 in the fourth to seal the victory.

Canada is among tough competition in Group A with Russia, Hungary and Japan, who the Canadians face next on Tuesday. Hungary currently sits atop Group A after opening the tournament with a dominant 26-10 win over Japan earlier on Monday.

Group B consists of hosts Greece, Spain, Kazakhstan and the United States, the reigning Olympic champions. Each squad plays three group games before crossing over for the quarter-finals, semifinals and final.

The Canadians have already qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.