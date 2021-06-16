Canadian women's water polo team edge Hungary to charge into knockout round at World League Super Final

The Canada women's water polo team finished atop its group after defeating Hungary 13-12 at the World League Super Final in Athens, Greece on Wednesday.

With the win, Canada tops Group A with a perfect 3-0 record heading into the quarter-finals.

The Canadians needed a composed performance from beginning to end to overcome a resilient Hungarian team.

Kyra Christmas of High River, Alta., helped power Canada's offence with 4 goals. While Winnipeg's Shea La Roche and Hayley McKelvey of North Delta, B.C., contributed 3 apiece.

However, goaltender Clara Vulpisi, took player of the game honours. The native of Montreal helped backstop Canada in a tight fought match that came down to the wire.

"We came into the tournament aiming for the podium and we're very excited to go into quarter-finals tomorrow and keep doing what we've been doing; taking it one quarter at a time," said Vulpisi.

Canada will play either Greece or Kazakhstan in Thursday's quarter-final. (@FINA1908/Twitter)

Fellow Montreal natives Axelle Crevier and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie also got on the scoring sheet, as did Pitt Meadows B.C's Monika Eggens.

Canada will face either Greece or Kazakhstan in Thursday's quarter-finals.

The Canadians team has already qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Canada opens its Olympics against Australia on July 24 at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.