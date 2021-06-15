Canadian women's water polo team defeats Japan at World League Super Final
Canada faces Hungary on Wednesday
The Canadian women's water polo team improved to 2-0 Tuesday following its victory 16-10 victory over Japan at the FINA World League Super Final in Athens.
More than 10 players scored for Canada, including Pitt Meadows, B.C., native Monika Eggens, who scored a hat trick.
"Today was a complicated yet so simple game. We were a little shaky to start of the game but were able to grind through. Kudos to Japan that make you play the way they want. We were able to keep our composure and stay calm throughout," said Canadian head coach David Paradelo after the game.
Canada is among tough competition in Group A with Russia, Japan and Hungary, who the Canadians face next on Wednesday.
Group B consists of hosts Greece, Spain, Kazakhstan and the United States, the reigning Olympic champions. Each squad plays three group games before crossing over for the quarter-finals, semifinals and final.
The Canadians have already qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
