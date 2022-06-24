Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Water Polo

Canadian men's water polo team conditionally removed from worlds due to COVID-19

Canada's men's water polo team was removed from the world aquatics championships in Hungary following an additional positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

Team previously forfeited game against Italy while in health protocols

CBC Sports ·
Canada's men's water polo team was conditionally removed from the world aquatics championships on Friday over positive COVID-19 tests. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Canada's men's water polo team was conditionally removed from the world aquatics championships in Hungary following an additional positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

The team's Thursday match against Italy was previously rescheduled to Friday, then forfeited entirely, due to prior cases of the virus.

Canada was also scheduled to play against South Africa on Saturday in a game which would have determined the final playoff qualifier from Group C.

Canada lost its opener 19-2 against Spain, but FINA — aquatics' governing body — said it would not be taken under consideration.

"At this stage, the health of our athletes is our priority," a Water Polo Canada spokesperson told CBC Sports earlier on Friday.

It is not known which team members tested positive.

The team could return to play in the seeding brackets on Monday, barring further positive tests and provided the isolation period of affected athletes is completed.

