Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·Coming Up

Watch the FINA men's water polo Olympic qualification tournament

Watch live action from the FINA men's water polo Olympic qualification tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Coverage begins on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET as Canada takes on Brazil.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

FINA Men's Water Polo Olympic Games Qualification Tournament on CBC: Canada vs Brazil - Rotterdam

CBC Sports

2 hoursVideo
Live in
2 hours
Canada and Brazil will take to the waters in an attempt to earn an Olympic berth from Rotterdam, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FINA men's water polo Olympic qualification tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET with Canada taking on Brazil.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now