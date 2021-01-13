5-time U.S. Olympian Klete Keller charged for taking part in Capitol riots
Gold medal-winning swimmer spotted among mob who stormed building
Five-time Olympic swimming medallist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-metre freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.
Messages seeking comment left with Keller and his sister, former Olympic swimmer Kalyn Keller, were not immediately returned.
Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Klete Keller charged after law enforcement ID'd him because he's "6 feet, 6 inches tall," and was maskless while rioting. <a href="https://t.co/2duVYPjGd0">https://t.co/2duVYPjGd0</a> <a href="https://t.co/R1su9SJRii">pic.twitter.com/R1su9SJRii</a>—@dfriedman33
