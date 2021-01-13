Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·New

5-time U.S. Olympian Klete Keller charged for taking part in Capitol riots

Five-time Olympic swimming medallist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.

Gold medal-winning swimmer spotted among mob who stormed building

Paul Newberry · The Associated Press ·
American Klete Keller, seen above at the 2004 Olympics, was charged Wednesday after being identified as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Five-time Olympic swimming medallist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.

An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-metre freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.

Messages seeking comment left with Keller and his sister, former Olympic swimmer Kalyn Keller, were not immediately returned.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now