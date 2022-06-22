Canada's Summer McIntosh, 15, wins 2nd gold medal at world aquatics

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh capped her world championship debut with her second victory and fourth medal, lowering her junior record time to four minutes 32.04 seconds in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

The 15-year-old McIntosh, who went 4:34.86 on April 9 at national trials, took the lead early in Saturday's race and battled throughout with American Katie Grimes, who touched the wall in 4:32.67 for her second silver of these worlds after placing second in the 1,500. Teammate Emma Weyant, the 2020 Olympic silver medallist, earned bronze in 4:36.00.

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary had her streak of consecutive world titles in the 400 medley halted at four as she finished fourth in 4:37.89. The 33-year-old has won the race five times in her last seven appearances at worlds.

On Tuesday, McIntosh lowered her Canadian mark in the 200 butterfly to qualifying first for Wednesday's final she won. The Kelowna, B.C., native added silver in the 400 freestyle and bronze in the 200 free relay.