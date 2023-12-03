Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun wins gold, sets meet record in 200m butterfly at U.S. Open

Canada's Ilya Kharun swam to gold in the men's 200-metre butterfly while setting a meet record at the U.S. Open Swimming Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday.

The Montreal-born rising star led from start to finish, clocking one minute 54.66 seconds to edge Martin Espernberger of the United States by .03 seconds on the final day of competition at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Kharun's time beat the record of 1:54.88 set earlier in the day during the prelims by Poland's Michal Chmielewski.

American Trenton Julian rounded out the podium in 1:55.59.

The 18-year-old Kharun has lived in the U.S. for the majority of his life. His parents spent most of their lives performing with Cirque du Soleil.

He also reached the U.S. Open podium on Friday, finishing just .01 seconds behind American star Caeleb Dressel in the men's 100m butterfly with a time of 51.32.

Kharun swims for Arizona State University under legendary coach Bob Bowman, who famously helped Michael Phelps to 23 Olympic gold medals.

WATCH | Kharun, fellow Canadian Liendo reach podium in 100m butterfly:

Ilya Kharun finishes second in the men's 100-metre butterfly final at the U.S. Open Championships, while fellow Canadian Josh Liendo places third.

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh, 17, captured her third medal of the four-day meet earlier on Saturday with bronze in the women's 200m backstroke, getting under 2:07 for the first time in her career (2:06.81).

Regan Smith of the U.S. lowered her meet record to 2:04.27, while compatriot Claire Curzan beat McIntosh for silver by 0.42 seconds.

McIntosh won gold on Thursday and Friday with dominant performances in the 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley.

WATCH | McIntosh wins 400m IM for 2nd gold of the meet:

Summer McIntosh of Toronto wins the women's 400-metre individual medley final at the U.S. Open Championships with a new pool record time of 4:29.96.

In other results, U.S. superstar Katie Ledecky bounced back from a pair of second-place finishes in Greensboro with gold in the women's 1,500m freestyle on Saturday.

The reigning Olympic champion and world-record holder won by nearly 25 seconds in 15:46.38, finishing ahead of fellow Americans Paige Madden (16:11.26) and Leah Smith (16:15.45).

Mary Sophie-Harvey of Trois-Rivières, Que., finished seventh in the women's 100m freestyle final in 55.03, while Pointe-Claire Que., native Eric Brown placed fifth in the men's 1,500m freestyle final (15:18.02).