McIntosh dominant again en route to 400m individual medley gold at U.S. Open

Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh won her second gold medal in as many days at the U.S. Open Swimming Championships with a blowout victory in the women's 400-metre individual medley final on Friday.

McIntosh left the field in her wake from the start, setting a pool record with a time of four minutes 29.96 seconds at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

The 17-year-old phenom from Toronto was nearly eight seconds faster than Israeli silver medallist Anastasia Gorbenko (4:37.90), while Regan Smith of the United States claimed bronze in 4:38.77.

McIntosh won the past two world titles in the event and is the current world-record holder with a time of 4:25.87, set in April at the national trials in Toronto.

She also holds the U.S. Open record in the event, clocking 4:28.61 at last year's edition.

Summer McIntosh of Toronto wins the women's 400-metre individual medley final at the U.S. Open Championships with a new pool record time of 4:29.96.

McIntosh topped the women's 400m freestyle podium on Thursday in 3:59.42, beating Katie Ledecky by nearly three seconds while breaking the American superstar's meet record. It was Ledecky's first 400m freestyle loss in a U.S. pool since 2012.

Fellow Canadians Ilya Kharun (Montreal) and Josh Liendo (Markham, Ont.) reached the men's 100m butterfly podium later on Friday, capturing silver and bronze, respectively.

American star Caeleb Dressel edged the 18-year-old Kharun by just .01 seconds with a time of 51.31. Liendo took bronze in 51.42.

Dressel set the world record in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (49.45).

Decorated Canadian Penny Oleksiak is scheduled to compete in the women's 100m freestyle on Saturday as she continues to make her way back from knee and shoulder injuries.

