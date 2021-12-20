Canada's Sydney Pickrem swims to gold in 200m medley at short-course worlds
Canada's medal haul at the world short-course swimming championships in Abu Dhabi continued on Monday.
China's Yiting Yu wins silver, USA's Kate Douglass claims bronze
Canada's medal haul at the world short-course swimming championship in Abu Dhabi continued on Monday.
Sydney Pickrem claimed gold in the 200-metre individual medley — the team's ninth of the competition — after earning her way into the finals earlier in the day with the third-fastest time in the heats.
Pickrem, from Toronto, trailed USA's Kate Douglass and China's Yiting Yu after the first 100 metres, but by the 150m mark was in front and held on to earn the gold in a time of two minutes 4.29 seconds. Yuwas 0.19 seconds back for silver while Douglass claimed bronze and was 0.39 seconds back of the Canadian.
World short-course swimming championships can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?