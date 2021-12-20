Canada's Sydney Pickrem swims to gold in 200m medley at short-course worlds

Canada's medal haul at the world short-course swimming championship in Abu Dhabi continued on Monday.

Sydney Pickrem claimed gold in the 200-metre individual medley — the team's ninth of the competition — after earning her way into the finals earlier in the day with the third-fastest time in the heats.

Pickrem, from Toronto, trailed USA's Kate Douglass and China's Yiting Yu after the first 100 metres, but by the 150m mark was in front and held on to earn the gold in a time of two minutes 4.29 seconds. Yuwas 0.19 seconds back for silver while Douglass claimed bronze and was 0.39 seconds back of the Canadian.

World short-course swimming championships can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.