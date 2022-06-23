Penny Oleksiak narrowly misses 100m freestyle podium at worlds

Penny Oleksiak's first individual medal at worlds will have to wait.

The Toronto native placed fourth in the women's 100-metre freestyle at the world aquatics championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary, touching an agonizing 0.06 seconds behind bronze medallist Torri Huske of the U.S.

A podium appearance would have marked Canada's eighth in Hungary, tying the team record set at 2019 worlds. It also would have been Oleksiak's eighth career medal at worlds, breaking a tie with Kylie Masse.

Oleksiak, 22, won gold in the 100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan took top spot on Thursday in a time of 52.67 seconds, while Swedish world-record holder Sarah Sjoestroem scored silver in 52.80 seconds.

Canada's Kayla Sanchez placed sixth in 53.59 seconds.

Oleksiak was in the medal hunt for the entire race, touching third at the halfway point. It seemingly set up well for the Canadian, who is typically among the quickest finishers.

But it wasn't to be, as Oleksiak touched in 52.98 seconds, just behind Huske's time of 52.92.

WATCH | The significance of swimming in Lane 4:

Do you know why lane 4 is significant in swimming? Duration 0:46 Athletes are assigned different lanes in a swim final and where they are placed can give insight into who stacks up against who. Jacqueline Doorey explains.

Like Oleksiak, Canada's Kelsey Wog also swam to a fourth-place finish.

The Winnipeg native just missed the medals in the women's 200m breaststroke with her time of 2:23.86. Wog, 23, was going for her first career medal at a major international meet.

She missed the finals in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke at her Olympic debut in Tokyo, and placed sixth in the latter at 2019 worlds.

Wog got off the blocks with the fastest reaction time at 0.64 seconds and kept close contact with the leaders throughout the race, but never could quite break through.

American Lilly King, fifth at the 150-metre mark, won gold in 2:22.41, ahead of Australian silver medallist Jenna Strauch (2:23.04) and bronze medallist Kate Douglass of the U.S. (2:23.20).

Liendo continues impressive meet

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Josh Liendo — who won his first-career medal at worlds (a bronze) in the 100m freestyle — continued his impressive meet by winning his semifinal in the 100m butterfly in 51.14 seconds.

The time was the third-fastest overall, setting the 19-year-old up to contend for another podium appearance in the final on Friday at 12:44 p.m. ET.

Less than an hour later, Liendo, of Markham, Ont., swam to second place in his 50m freestyle semifinal, touching in 21.73 seconds for the third-fastest overall time.

The qualification means Liendo will race two finals in a short time span on Friday, with the 50m freestyle medal race scheduled for 12:09 p.m. ET.

Masse was also in the pool on Thursday, where she put herself in position to break the tie with Oleksiak and take the individual mark for herself.

The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., placed third in her semifinal and sixth overall in the 200m backstroke with a time of 2:09.37. She'll race for a medal on Friday at 12:53 p.m. ET.

Masse won silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze at 2019 worlds. She's looking to add to her collection at the current event, where's she's already collected 50m backstroke gold and 100m backstroke silver.

The Canadian men's water polo squad was also scheduled to face off against Italy on Thursday, but the match was cancelled.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is our priority and will continue to guide our decision on whether the match will be replayed or result in a forfeit," FINA, the sport's governing body, said in a statement.

