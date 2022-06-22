Emerging Canadian swim teen star Summer McIntosh wins gold medal at worlds

Summer McIntosh and Josh Liendo, a pair of Canadian teenagers, landed career firsts on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships.

Meanwhile, relative veteran Kylie Masse added a new accolade of her own.

Minutes after the 15-year-old McIntosh won gold in the women's 200-metre butterfly, the 19-year-old Liendo added bronze in the men's 100m freestyle. Not long after that, Kylie Masse, 26, captured the country's second gold medal of the day in the 50m backstroke.

It's the second career medal at worlds for McIntosh, but her first time topping the podium. For Liendo, it's his first-ever medal at worlds. Masse was the two-time reigning champion in the 100m backstroke, but had never previously medalled in the 50m.

McIntosh, who previously took silver in the 400 freestyle, reached the top step of the podium with a world-junior record of two minutes 5.20 seconds, breaking the mark she set in semifinals Tuesday.

"I think I'm a little bit in shock right now," the Toronto native said after the race.

WATCH | McIntosh bursts to gold medal:

Toronto teen Summer McIntosh wins world championship gold in the 200m butterfly Duration 9:10 15-year-old Summer McIntosh broke her own world junior record, set only a day before, to win gold in the women's 200 metre butterfly event at the 2022 FINA world championships in Budapest.

American Hali Flickinger took silver in 2:06.08, while China's Zhang Yufei scored bronze in 2:06.32.

McIntosh bided her time en route to victory, keeping close to the leaders through 100 metres while making sure not to empty the gas tank too early.

The halfway point is when she made her move. McIntosh took over the lead at the 150-metre mark and only extended it down the homestretch, turning what looked like it could be a tight finish into a no-doubt victory for the Canadian.

The gold medal also marked the first podium appearance ever for Canada in the women's 200m butterfly at worlds.

McIntosh will return to the pool later Wednesday as part of Canada's women's 4x200m freestyle relay team.

WATCH | The significance of Lane 4:

Do you know why lane 4 is significant in swimming? Duration 0:46 Athletes are assigned different lanes in a swim final and where they are placed can give insight into who stacks up against who. Jacqueline Doorey explains.

Liendo brings home bronze

Liendo took an alternate approach, getting off the blocks quickly and reaching the 50-metre mark in first place.

But the Markham, Ont., native, who became the first Black Canadian to win a medal at a major international meet at last year's short-course championships, couldn't maintain his blistering pace over the final 50m.

Even still, Liendo stayed strong enough to touch third with a time of 47.71 seconds. Romania's David Popovici topped the podium in 47.58 seconds, and France's Maxime Grousset took silver in 47.64 seconds.

American Caeleb Dressel, a seven-time Olympic medallist and a favourite in the event, withdrew from the rest of the competition for unspecified medical reasons ahead of the race.

"He's just not fit to compete right now. And so we just needed to make that decision. It needed to be a quick decision," American team manager Lindsay Mintenko told journalists.

Mintenko said she could not be more specific about the reasons for Dressel's withdrawal, but that he may decide to speak about it himself. She declined to say whether it was a mental or physical problem. Dressel had appeared in good shape.

He had pulled out of Tuesday's semifinals in the 100m freestyle and it wasn't clear at the time if he'd be able to continue. He was also due to race the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly later in the worlds.

"He obviously has a lot of events left. And so it was a quick decision that we made in conjunction with him and our medical staff and the coaches," Mintenko said. "It's the right decision and especially for Caeleb's long-term health. And that's ultimately what we're here for, for the health of our athletes."

WATCH | Live coverage of aquatics worlds: