McIntosh leads Canadian podium sweep in women's 400m individual medley at World Cup
Fellow Canadian Olympians Pickrem, Andison round out podium in Toronto
Records fell at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Saturday as Canada's Summer McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley and American Katie Ledecky set a world record in the women's 1,500 freestyle.
"Throughout the entire race I felt really in control and strong so I'm really happy," she said.
McIntosh trimmed nearly two seconds off the previous world junior mark set by China's Shiwen Ye (4:23.33) in December 2012.
Sydney Pickrem of Halifax was second in 4:28.45 and Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ont., was third in 4:29.36.
WATCH | McIntosh leads Canadian sweep in Toronto:
In the next final, Ledecky — who doesn't compete in short-course events very often — won gold in 15:08.24 to take nearly 10 seconds off the previous world best in the 1,500 free.
Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil was second in 15:48.82 and Laila Oravsky of Barrie, Ont., was third in 16:16.86.
WATCH | Ledecky dominates:
McIntosh edged Ledecky in the 400 free on Friday night. The 16-year-old from Toronto won in 3:52.80 — the second-fastest time in history — to break her own Canadian short-course record.
Germany's Sarah Wellbrock set the previous 1,500 free world record (15:18.01) in November 2019.
Competition continues through Sunday evening. The World Cup circuit continues next weekend in Indianapolis.
Watch live coverage of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. A full schedule follows below.
- Saturday, Oct. 29: Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Oct. 30: Morning Session (9:28 a.m. ET), Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?