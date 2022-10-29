McIntosh leads Canadian podium sweep in women's 400m individual medley at World Cup

Records fell at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Saturday as Canada's Summer McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley and American Katie Ledecky set a world record in the women's 1,500 freestyle.

McIntosh opened the evening session at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre with a time of four minutes 21.49 seconds to lead a Canadian sweep.

"Throughout the entire race I felt really in control and strong so I'm really happy," she said.

McIntosh trimmed nearly two seconds off the previous world junior mark set by China's Shiwen Ye (4:23.33) in December 2012.

Sydney Pickrem of Halifax was second in 4:28.45 and Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ont., was third in 4:29.36.

WATCH | McIntosh leads Canadian sweep in Toronto:

Summer McIntosh leads Canadian sweep of 400m individual medley Duration 8:11 Toronto's Summer McIntosh claims gold in the women's 400m individual medley at the FINA Swimming World Cup with a world junior record time of 4:21.49. Sydney Pickrem finishes second and Bailey Andison places third to complete the Canadian sweep of the podium.

In the next final, Ledecky — who doesn't compete in short-course events very often — won gold in 15:08.24 to take nearly 10 seconds off the previous world best in the 1,500 free.

Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil was second in 15:48.82 and Laila Oravsky of Barrie, Ont., was third in 16:16.86.

WATCH | Ledecky dominates:

Katie Ledecky annihilates 1,500m freestyle world record by almost 10 seconds Duration 2:38 American Katie Ledecky wins gold in the women's 1,500m freestyle with a world record time of 15:08.24, breaking of Sarah Kohler‘s previous mark of 15:18.01

McIntosh edged Ledecky in the 400 free on Friday night. The 16-year-old from Toronto won in 3:52.80 — the second-fastest time in history — to break her own Canadian short-course record.

Germany's Sarah Wellbrock set the previous 1,500 free world record (15:18.01) in November 2019.

Competition continues through Sunday evening. The World Cup circuit continues next weekend in Indianapolis.

Watch live coverage of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. A full schedule follows below.